The sixth “Be A Catholic Man” Catholic Men’s Conference in the Diocese of Scranton is planned for Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre.

“Called to Fatherhood” will be theme for this year’s conference, dedicated to the patronage of Saint Joseph.

The event will feature national Catholic speakers who will challenge all men – single, married and ordained – to live virtuous lives in a secular world.

The day’s program will include the Rosary, Eucharistic adoration, sacramental confessions, lunch break and a closing Mass celebrated by Bishop Joseph C. Bambera.

For more information, contact Michael Kilmer at (570) 746-0100 or michaelkilmer71@gmail.com. Further details will be forthcoming.