SCRANTON — A Tony Award-winning screenwriter who was raised in Scranton will be the principal speaker when Marywood University holds its annual spring commencement on Saturday, May 15.

Stephen Karam, currently a teacher of graduate playwriting at The New School in New York, will address the nearly 800 Marywood graduates during four separate commencement ceremonies taking place that day on the university’s Scranton campus.

Marywood’s three colleges — Health and Human Services, Arts and Sciences, and Professional Studies — will confer degrees to undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students who hail from 31 states and six countries.

A graduate of Brown University, Karam won the Tony Award for his dramatic works The Humans, Sons of the Prophet and Speech & Debate.

U of S Ceremonies

Slated May 22 & 23

The University of Scranton will confer more than 1,000 bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees at in-person undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday, May 22 and 23.

Degrees will be conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2020, as well as January and May of 2021.

Following Pennsylvania’s current indoor capacity guidelines, a maximum of 2,500 people will be able to attend each of the ceremonies, which will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township.

The graduate commencement ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 22. Separate undergraduate commencement ceremonies will be held on Sunday, May 23, for graduates of the Panuska College of Professional Studies at 9:30 a.m.; the Kania School of Management at 1 p.m.; and the College of Arts and Sciences at 4:30 p.m.