SCRANTON – The Scranton Catholic Charismatic Conference will be held on July 31 and August 1 & 2, at the University of Scranton.

National and International speakers will be sharing the Word of God.

Contemporary music ministry from Baltimore will be joining us.

Mass is celebrated daily; Adoration and a service of prayer will be held on Saturday night.

More information and full weekend registrations are available at ccrscranton.org and day registrations are available all weekend at the John Long Center on campus.

Meals are also available for purchase on campus.

Bishop Bambera will be celebrating Mass on Sunday at 1:30 pm.

Call the CCR office (570-344-2214) for additional information.

All are welcome!