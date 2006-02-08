June 29, 2026

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments:

PASTORS:

Reverend David P. Cappelloni, from Pastor, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore, and Saints Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore, to Pastor, newly consolidated parish, Saint John Paul II Parish, Dunmore, effective July 1, 2026. Father Cappelloni will continue to serve as Director of Continuing Formation for Clergy.

Reverend Joseph P. Elston, V.F., from Pastor, Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Saint John the Evangelist Parish, and Saint Joseph Marello Parish, all located in Pittston, to Pastor, newly consolidated parish, Communion of Saints Parish, Pittston, effective July 1, 2026. Father Elston will continue to serve as Dean of the Pittston Deanery.

Reverend Michael J. Kloton, from Pastor, Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Freeland, and Administrator pro tem, Saint Patrick Parish, White Haven, to Pastor, newly consolidated parish, Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Freeland, effective July 1, 2026. Father Kloton will continue to serve as Pastor, Good Shepherd Parish, Drums.

Reverend Edgar Ramirez, FSSP, from ministry within the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter, to Pastor, Saint Michael Parish, Scranton, effective July 1, 2026.

SACRAMENTAL MINISTER:

Reverend Peter J. O’Rourke, from Sacramental Minister, Saint Patrick Parish, White Haven, effective July 1, 2026.

PAROCHIAL VICARS:

Reverend Anthony Dorsa, FSSP, from Pastor, Saint Michael Parish, Scranton, to Parochial Vicar, Saint Michael Parish, Scranton, effective July 1, 2026. Father Dorsa will continue as the Director of Fundraising Operations for the Priestly Fraternity of St Peter.

Reverend Thomas J. Dzwonczyk, S.T.L., from Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, Dunmore, and Saints Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore, to Parochial Vicar, newly consolidated parish, Saint John Paul II Parish, Dunmore, effective July 1, 2026.

Reverend Matthew Kane, FSSP, from Parochial Vicar, Saint Michael Parish, Scranton, to ministry within the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter, effective July 1, 2026.

Reverend Jackson Pinhero, O.S.J., from Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Saint John the Evangelist Parish, and Saint Joseph Marello Parish, all located in Pittston, to Parochial Vicar, newly consolidated parish, Communion of Saints Parish, Pittston, effective July 1, 2026.

Reverend Kenneth M. Seegar, to Senior Priest, newly consolidated parish, Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Freeland, effective July 1, 2026. Father Seegar will continue to serve as Senior Priest, Good Shepherd Parish, Drums.

NEWLY ORDAINED:

Reverend Jan Carlo Perez, to Parochial Vicar, Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Brodheadsville, effective July 15, 2026.

DEACONS:

Deacon Andrew A. Fazio, from diaconal ministry, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish and Saints Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore, to newly consolidated parish, Saint John Paul II Parish, Dunmore, effective July 1, 2026.

Deacon David E. Marx, from diaconal ministry, Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Saint John the Evangelist Parish, and Saint Joseph Marello Parish, all located in Pittston, to diaconal ministry, newly consolidated parish, Communion of Saints Parish, Pittston, effective July 1, 2026.

Deacon James M. Rebarchick, to diaconal Ministry, newly consolidated parish, Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Freeland, effective July 1, 2026. Deacon Rebarchick will continue to serve as Deacon, Good Shepherd Parish, Drums.