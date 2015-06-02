The annual Saint Patrick’s Parade Day Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. All are welcome to attend.

The liturgy is traditionally held in conjunction with the city of Scranton’s annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. Following the Mass, the Saint Patrick’s Parade is expected to take to the streets of the Electric City beginning at 11:45 a.m.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant and homilist for the Mass. The Mass will be concelebrated by Rev. Jeffrey D. Tudgay, V.E., Episcopal Vicar for Canonical Affairs and Pastor of the Cathedral of Saint Peter; Rev. Daniel R. Sweeney, S.J.; and priests of the Diocese of Scranton.

The Mass will be broadcast live on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and will be rebroadcast on Tuesday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m., and Wednesday, March 15, at 10:30 a.m. It will also be available for viewing on the Diocese of Scranton’s YouTube Channel.

This year marks the 61st Anniversary of the Saint Patrick’s Parade in Scranton.

Saturday’s Mass is being offered in memory of the Most Rev. John M. Dougherty, D.D., Patty Bianche, Michael (Mikey) Castaldi Sr., James Connor, Tom Conway, Bob Foley, Anthony F. (Botch) Hughes, Marty Judge Sr., James “Kuch” Kuchwara, James “Red” McAndrew, Fergal O’Brien, Kathleen Kelly O’Hara, Mary Louise Ruane, Tom Scanlan, Bobby Timlin and Tony Walsh.

Michael J. Cummings, President, Saint Patrick’s Parade Association of Lackawanna County, will serve as lector for the Mass and Gina Pascolini will serve as cantor.

The Offertory gifts will be presented by Dorothea Crowley, President, Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians of Lackawanna County; Al O’Donnell, President, Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick of Lackawanna County; Conal McHugh, President, Ancient Order of Hibernians of Lackawanna County; Jack McIntyre, President, Irish Cultural Society; and Lori Wagner, President, Society of Irish Women.