WILKES-BARRE – The 10th annual ‘Be a Catholic Man’ Conference will be held on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Holy Redeemer High School, 159 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

This year’s conference theme, “Christ is King,” recalls 100 years ago when Pope Pius XI instituted the Feast of Christ the King in response to growing secularism and atheism.

The Conference will feature nationally known speakers, including Mike Aquilina, David Bereit, and Father Charles Connor.

Aquilina, who is originally from Kingston, Pa., is a Catholic author of more than 70 books and has hosted 11 television series on EWTN. He is also co-founder of the Saint Paul Center for Biblical Theology in Steubenville, Ohio.

Father Connor, a priest of the Diocese of Scranton who serves as the Diocesan historian, has also hosted several television series on EWTN, and authored several books, including Defenders of the Faith in Word and Deed and Classic Catholic Converts.

David Bereit is an internationally acclaimed pro-life leader, strategic advisor, coalition builder and dynamic communicator. He currently serves director of the Life Leadership Conference, a national coalition that seeks to maximize the impact of the pro-life movement.

The ‘Be A Catholic Man’ Conference will conclude with Mass offered by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton.

Tickets are $40 and include morning coffee and a box lunch.

Student tickets cost $15. Priests, Deacons, and Seminarians are free.

To order tickets, mail a check to ‘Be A Catholic Man,’ P.O. Box 669, Wyalusing, PA 18853.

Write “Men’s Conference” on the memo line and include contact information and parish.

You can also register online at BeACatholicMan.com. For more information call (570) 721-0872.