As the Diocese of Scranton prepares for the Mass attendance obligation to be reinstated on August 15, Bishop Bambera is welcoming home Catholics across all 11-counties. The celebration of the Mass is the center of our lives as Christians. It is where we are drawn close to Jesus and receive His body and blood – his very life – in the Eucharist.

As this Sunday approaches, the Diocese of Scranton continues to prioritize the health, safety and spiritual well-being of all parishioners. If you need to find a parish or Mass time near you, you can visit the Diocese of Scranton’s website at dioceseofscranton.org.