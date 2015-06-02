SCRANTON (March 11, 2022) – As Russia continues to widen its attacks on major cities across Ukraine, all people in northeastern and north central are invited to come together in prayer for our brothers and sisters who are suffering.

The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will lead a special Holy Hour of Prayer for the People of Ukraine on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. The Holy Hour is open to any person looking for a way to lift his or her voice and heart to God during these difficult days.

Bishop Bambera has invited all parishes in the 11 counties of the Diocese of Scranton to hold a special Holy Hour of Prayer at the same time on Tuesday – or arrange a time of prayer next week that would be best for that specific community.

In his letter to clergy announcing the Holy Hour, Bishop Bambera stated, “Archbishop Borys Gudziak, leader of the Archeparchy of Philadelphia, who shepherds ten Ukrainian Catholic parishes in the territory of the Diocese of Scranton, recently shared that there are three things U.S. Catholics can do to help Ukraine: ‘Pray, stay informed and talk about Ukraine, and provide help.’”

While in-person attendance is encouraged, the Holy Hour at the Cathedral of Saint Peter will be broadcast live on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and a livestream will be made available on the Diocese of Scranton website and social media platforms.

Bishop Bambera’s Letter to Clergy March 10, 2022