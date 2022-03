His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera announces the following appointments:

Monsignor John J. Bendik, from Retirement to Administrator pro tem, Saint Andre Bessette Parish, Wilkes-Barre, effective March 8, 2022.

Reverend Alex J. Roche, S.T.L., to Administrator pro tem, Saint Maria Goretti Parish, Laflin, effective March 8, 2022. Father will remain Director of the Office for Vocations and Chaplain, Misericordia University.