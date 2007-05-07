SCRANTON – Twelve priests who are celebrating milestone anniversaries of their ordination year will be recognized during the 2025 Mass for Priest Jubilarians at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant and homilist. During the Mass, the Bishop will recognize a combine 565 years of service to the priesthood.

Reverend John J. Turi will be recognized for 70 years of priestly service. Father Turi was ordained a priest on June 4, 1955.

In addition to Rev. Turi, priests who are celebrating 65, 60, 50, and 25 year ordination anniversaries will be honored at the Mass.

The 2025 Mass for Priest Jubilarians will be broadcast live by CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and will be available for viewing on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel, and links will be made available across all Diocesan social media platforms.

Please join us for this special celebration!