SCRANTON – A total of 110 couples who are celebrating milestone anniversaries this year will be recognized at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant and homilist for the Diocese of Scranton’s annual Wedding Anniversary Mass that recognizes married couples who are celebrating their 25th and 50th anniversaries. The Mass will begin at 2:30 p.m.

In all, the couples registered to attend the Mass will signify 4,645 years of married life.

Marriage is a vocation to holiness. All marriages can grow in knowledge, faith, joy, and love. Whether a married couple is just starting or has fifty years (or more) under their belt, the church can always help strengthen and bless your marriage.

CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will broadcast the Mass live and provide a livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website and all Diocesan social media platforms.