SCRANTON – The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will be the principal celebrant for the Diocese of Scranton’s annual Mass for the World Day of the Sick on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at 12:10 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

Celebrated each year on the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, the World Day of the Sick invites the faithful to pray in a special way for those who are ill, the elderly, and all who suffer, while also honoring the compassionate service of caregivers, healthcare professionals, family members, and all who accompany the sick with love and dignity.

The World Day of the Sick Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter will feature the Liturgy of the Anointing. Any person who wishes to receive the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick will be invited to approach the bishop/priest with their hands open and palms facing up. The bishop/priest will anoint both the forehead and hands of the sick person, accompanied by prayer for healing, strength, and peace.

CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will provide a live broadcast of the Mass for those unable to attend. The Mass will also be livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and links will be provided on all Diocesan social media platforms.

The World Day of the Sick was established in 1992 by Saint John Paul II as a moment of prayer, reflection, and spiritual closeness for the entire Church, calling attention to the face of Christ present in those who are sick and vulnerable.

For the 2026 celebration, Pope Leo XIV has chosen the theme: “The compassion of the Samaritan: Loving by bearing the pain of the other.”

Explaining the pope’s choice of the theme, the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development said the theme “highlights an aspect of love of neighbor: love needs concrete gestures of closeness, through which we enter into the suffering of others, those who are ill, especially those who at the same time experience poverty, isolation and loneliness.”

“Like the good Samaritan who bent down to help the injured man along the road, the Christian community is also called to stop and help those who suffer and be evangelical witnesses of closeness and service to the sick and most vulnerable,” the dicastery said.

Please plan to join us on Feb. 11!