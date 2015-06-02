SCRANTON – The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will celebrate Mass for the 31st World Day of the Sick on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 12:10 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The commemoration of the World Day of the Sick not only provides an opportunity to devote special attention to those who are ill, but is also a celebration of God’s works of mercy, especially through those who work tirelessly in the healthcare field.

The World Day of the Sick Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter will feature the Liturgy of the Anointing. Any infirmed person who wishes to receive the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick will be invited to approach the bishop/priest with their hands open and palms facing up. The bishop/priest will anoint both the forehead and hands of the sick person.

CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will provide a live broadcast of the Mass. It will also be livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website and YouTube channel and links for the Mass will be provided on all Diocesan social media platforms.

All faithful are invited to participate in the Mass for the World Day of the Sick.

In his message for the World Day of the Sick in 2023, Pope Francis said the Church’s mission is seen in its care for the sick.

The care of those who are ill shows “whether we are truly companions on the journey or merely individuals on the same path, looking after our own interests and leaving others to ‘make do,’” the pope said.

Pope Francis added people need the love and support of others as they age and especially when they are ill.

“The plight of the sick is a call that cuts through indifference and slows the pace of those who go on their way as if they had no sisters and brothers,” Pope Francis explained. He added those who are sick “are at the center of God’s people, and the church advances together with them as a sign of humanity in which everyone is precious and no one should be discarded or left behind.”