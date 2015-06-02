SCRANTON – Fourteen priests who are celebrating milestone anniversaries of their ordination year will be recognized during the 2023 Mass for Priest Jubilarians at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.
The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant and homilist. During the Mass, the bishop will recognize a total of 665 years of service to the priesthood.
Monsignor John A. Esseff, M.S., D.Min., will be recognized for 70 years of priestly service. Monsignor Esseff was ordained on May 30, 1953, by the late Bishop William J. Hafey and has served as a retreat director and confessor to Saint Mother Teresa.
In addition to Msgr. Esseff, priests who are celebrating 65, 60, 50 and 25 ordination year anniversaries will be honored.
Here is the full list of Jubilarians:
70 Years – 1953
Monsignor John A. Esseff, M.S., D.Min.
65 Years – 1958
Reverend William D. Campbell, S.T.D.
60 Years – 1963
Reverend John P. Ryan
Reverend Eugene R. Carr
Monsignor Thomas V. Banick
50 Years – 1973
Reverend William M. Petruska, Capt., CHC, USN
Reverend Anthony M. Urban, M.S., M.A.
Reverend Thomas R. Hudak, M.Div.
Reverend Paul M. Mullen, M.A.
Reverend James J. Walsh, J.C.L.
25 Years – 1998
Reverend Philip S. Rayappan
Reverend Jackson Pinhero, O.S.J.
Reverend Mariusz Beczek, O.S.J.
Reverend Andrew Mensah Amankwaa
The 2023 Mass for Priest Jubilarians will be broadcast live by CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and will be available for viewing on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel, and social media platforms.