SCRANTON – Fourteen priests who are celebrating milestone anniversaries of their ordination year will be recognized during the 2023 Mass for Priest Jubilarians at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant and homilist. During the Mass, the bishop will recognize a total of 665 years of service to the priesthood.

Monsignor John A. Esseff, M.S., D.Min., will be recognized for 70 years of priestly service. Monsignor Esseff was ordained on May 30, 1953, by the late Bishop William J. Hafey and has served as a retreat director and confessor to Saint Mother Teresa.

In addition to Msgr. Esseff, priests who are celebrating 65, 60, 50 and 25 ordination year anniversaries will be honored.

Here is the full list of Jubilarians:

70 Years – 1953

Monsignor John A. Esseff, M.S., D.Min.

65 Years – 1958

Reverend William D. Campbell, S.T.D.

60 Years – 1963

Reverend John P. Ryan

Reverend Eugene R. Carr

Monsignor Thomas V. Banick

50 Years – 1973

Reverend William M. Petruska, Capt., CHC, USN

Reverend Anthony M. Urban, M.S., M.A.

Reverend Thomas R. Hudak, M.Div.

Reverend Paul M. Mullen, M.A.

Reverend James J. Walsh, J.C.L.

25 Years – 1998

Reverend Philip S. Rayappan

Reverend Jackson Pinhero, O.S.J.

Reverend Mariusz Beczek, O.S.J.

Reverend Andrew Mensah Amankwaa

The 2023 Mass for Priest Jubilarians will be broadcast live by CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and will be available for viewing on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel, and social media platforms.