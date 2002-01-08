His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, as follows:

PAROCHIAL VICARS:

Reverend Stephen Kwasi Brenyah, from Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Carbondale, to ministry, Diocese of Sunyani, Ghana, effective December 27, 2025.

Reverend Paul Kwadwo Yeboah, from Parochial Vicar, Saint Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke, and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Hunlock Creek, to ministry, Diocese of Sunyani, Ghana, effective December 27, 2025.

Reverend Boniface Ameyaw, from ministry, Diocese of Sunyani, Ghana, to Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Carbondale, effective January 20, 2026.

Reverend Michael Osei-Boateng, from ministry, Diocese of Sunyani, Ghana, to Parochial Vicar pro tem, Saint Thomas More Parish, Lake Ariel, effective January 20, 2026.