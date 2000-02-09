November 24, 2026

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments:

PASTORS:

Reverend Jacek J. Bialkowski, to leave of absence for reasons of health, effective November 12, 2026.

Reverend Glenn E. McCreary, V.E., to Administrator pro tem, Saint Peter Parish, Wellsboro and St. Thomas the Apostle, Elkland, effective November 12, 2026. Father McCreary will continue to serve as pastor of Saint Ann and Saint Boniface Parishes in Williamsport and Episcopal Vicar of the Western Pastoral Region.

Reverend David W. Cramer, to leave of absence for reasons of health, effective November 20, 2026.

Reverend Gregory A. Reichlen, V.F., to Administrator pro tem, Saint John Parish, East Stroudsburg, effective November 20, 2026. Father Reichlen will continue to serve as pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Brodheadsville and Dean of the Stroudsburg Deanery.