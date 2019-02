CLERGY APPOINTMENTS

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

LEAVE OF ABSENCE

Reverend Michael S. Drevitch, from Assistant Pastor, Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Honesdale, to Leave of Absence, effective January 2, 2019.

ASSIGNMENT

Deacon Stephen B. Frye, from Leave of Absence to Diaconal Ministry, Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Williamsport, effective January 2, 2019.