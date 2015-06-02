Find a Parish
Find a School
Find Clergy
Find a Mass
Find a Helping Hand
Español
Search
Menu
About
Bishop Bambera
About the Bishop
Bishop’s Homilies
Bishop’s Mass Schedule
Bishop’s Pastoral Letter
Bishop Bambera’s Twitter
Bishop’s Office
Vesture, Insignia of the Bishop
About the Diocese
Diocese Councils
Diocese Maps
Diocese of Scranton Seal
History of the Diocese
Pastoral Regions/Deaneries
Diocese of Scranton Calendars
Catholic
Schools
Catholic Schools
Find A School
Personnel
Careers
News About Our Schools
Support the Scholarship Foundation
VIRTUS/Safe Environment
Schools Information
Enroll a Student
Apply for Tuition Assistance
Individualized Instruction
Catholic
Social Services
About Us
About Catholic Social Services
Big Brothers Big Sisters
Event Calendar
Offices
Programs
How We Can Help You
After Hours Emergency Phone Numbers
Find a Helping Hand
Housing
VIRTUS/Safe Environment
How You Can Help Others
Volunteer
Careers
Donate
Child Protection
Victim Assistance
Child Protection Victim Assistance
Report Abuse
Victim Assistance
Safe Environment Policies and Procedures
Background Screening Compliance
Training – Adults and Youth
PA Child Protective Services Law / Mandated Reporting
Directory
Diocesan Offices
Bishop’s Office
Catholic Schools
Catholic Social Services
Chancellor
Communications Office
Development & Annual Appeal
Diocesan Cemeteries
Diocesan Tribunal
Financial Services
Human Resources / Safe Environment
Diocesan Offices
Information Technology
Office for Permanent Diaconate Formation
Parish Life
Pastoral Center
Pontifical Mission Societies
Property and Risk Management
Vicar for Clergy
Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia
Vocations
Diocese Organizations and Personnel
Staff Directory
Find a Parish
Find Clergy
Parish Life Coordinators
Religious Communities
Catholic Youth Center
Diocesan Long Term Care Facilities
Additional Catholic and Diocesan Organizations
Other Catholic Long Term Care Facilities
Catholic Hospitals
Catholic Universities
Diocesan Spiritual Organizations
Monasteries and Formation Centers
Retreat Facilities
St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen
Third Order and Associations of the Lay Faithful
Giving
Giving
Development & Appeal Office
Diocesan Annual Appeal
Donate Now
Giving to Catholic Schools
Stewards: Grateful Disciples
Vocations Golf Classic
Media
Diocesan Media
Catholic Television
Diocese of Scranton Calendars
Diocesan News
News Briefings
Photo Gallery
Social Media
The Catholic Light
Parish Life
Word
Religious Education
Youth Ministry
Young Adult Ministry
Adult Faith Formation
Family Faith Formation
Worship
Liturgical Guidelines
Liturgical Updates
Christian Initiation & Sacraments
Liturgical Music
Community
Marriage
Family Life
Stewards: Grateful Disciples
Grief Support
Ecumenism and Interfaith Relations
Parish Cultural Integration
Service
Parish Social Ministry
Catholic Social Teaching
Advocacy
Parish Social Justice Trust Fund Grants
Ministries for Persons with Disabilities
Ministry Formation
Ministry Formation Overview
Virtual Learning Community for Faith Formation
Lay Ministry Formation Events 2019-2020
Councils
Parish Pastoral and Finance Council Formation
Pastoral Planning Process
Putting the Plan into Action
Committee or Coordinating Team Tools
Parish Partnerships – Cluster and Deanery Planning
Vocations
Latest Edition of The Catholic Light
Home
/
News
/
Latest Edition of The Catholic Light
Social
Post navigation
Previous Post
Previous
Bishop Bambera Announces Clergy Appointments
Next Post
Next
Bishop Bambera Announces Clergy Appointments
Employment
Privacy Policy
X
X