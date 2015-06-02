His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as follows:

Effective August 14, 2023:

Reverend Brian J.T. Clarke, to Chaplain, Notre Dame High School, East Stroudsburg. Father will remain Senior Priest, St. Matthew’s Parish, East Stroudsburg.

Effective September 1, 2023:

Reverend John J. Chmil, from Pastor, St. Ann’s Parish, Williamsport, to Pastor, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.

Reverend Duane J. Gavitt, from Pastor, St. Elizabeth’s Parish, Bear Creek, and St. Rita’s Parish, Gouldsboro, to Pastor, Holy Rosary Parish, Hazleton and Holy Name Parish, West Hazleton.

Reverend Binesh Joseph Kanjirakattu, from Administrator, Holy Rosary Parish, Hazleton and Holy Name Parish, West Hazleton, to Parochial Vicar, Good Shepherd Parish, Drums, and Immaculate Conception Parish, Freeland.

Reverend Michael J. Kloton, to Administrator, St. Patrick’s Parish, White Haven. Father will remain Pastor, Good Shepherd Parish, Drums and Immaculate Conception Parish, Freeland.

Reverend Rawel Toppo, from Administrator, St. Patrick’s Parish, White Haven and Parochial Vicar, Good Shepherd Parish, Drums, and Immaculate Conception Parish, Freeland, to Administrator, St. Elizabeth’s Parish, Bear Creek, and St. Rita’s Parish, Gouldsboro.

Effective September 6, 2023:

Reverend Richard E. Fox, to Pastor, St. Lucy’s Parish, Scranton. Father will remain Pastor, St. Patrick’s Parish, Scranton.

Deacons:

Deacon John M. Hanley, from diaconal ministry, Archdiocese of New York, to diaconal ministry, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Milford, effective August 14, 2023.

Deacon Carmine Mendicino, from diaconal ministry, St. Lucy’s Parish and SS. Peter and Paul Parish, Scranton, to retirement, effective September 6, 2023.