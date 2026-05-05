WASHINGTON (OSV News) – Ahead of the July 4 expiration of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act provision that eliminated Medicaid funds to health providers who also perform abortions, the U.S. bishops’ pro-life chairman expressed support for legislation that would block federal Title X family-planning grants and funds from going to those entities.

The Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act, legislation introduced in April in the Senate by Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Todd Young, R-Ind., with a similar version introduced in the U.S. House by Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., would codify a prohibition on Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers from participating in Title X.

Bishop Daniel E. Thomas of Toledo, Ohio, chair of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, wrote a May 8 letter to Blackburn and Foxx to offer support for the bill.

“We have consistently called for the separation of abortion from the Title X family planning program, but organizations like Planned Parenthood, despite performing hundreds of thousands of abortions every year, continue to receive millions of dollars in taxpayer money annually,” Bishop Thomas wrote.

“This legislation would build upon Congress’s efforts to end access to taxpayer funding for one of the nation’s largest abortion providers, as was done with the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” he continued. “Abortion has no place in a taxpayer-funded program. This legislation would further solidify the intended statutory distinction and would safeguard the integrity of federal health programs.”

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which enacted key items from President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda on issues including taxes and immigration, also included a provision eliminating Medicaid funds to health providers who also perform abortions. However, that provision is scheduled to expire on July 4, and pro-life groups have pushed the Trump administration and congressional lawmakers to renew it in subsequent legislation.

Although it was not named in the provision, Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, sued in response, arguing the parameters for ending these funds effectively singled it out. However, courts eventually allowed the provision to go into effect.

Asked by a reporter in the Oval Office on May 12 if he would like to see Congress continue to block those funds, Trump replied, “Congress is now negotiating.”

“To put it mildly, it’s been a very thorny issue,” Trump continued. “It’s all under negotiation right now.”

Earlier this year, the Trump administration indicated it would provide another year of Title X grant money to Planned Parenthood the day before those funds were set to expire. The move prompted condemnation from leaders of pro-life groups.

In April 20 statements when they introduced the bill, the senators argued the legislation would realign the Title X Family Planning Program with its intended aim to assist low-income women with family planning services.

“Title X was designed to provide moms and children with necessary family planning services, not fund abortions. This legislation will protect life and ensure taxpayer dollars are protected from taking innocent lives,” Young said.

A statement from Young’s office cited support for the bill from pro-life organizations, including Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee, March for Life Action, National Right to Life Committee, Americans United for Life and Students for Life Action.

In reference to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Planned Parenthood stated on its website, “Without Planned Parenthood, cancers go undetected, STIs go untreated, birth control isn’t available, and patients must travel farther and wait longer for care.”

The Catholic Church teaches that all human life is sacred from conception to natural death, and as such, opposes direct abortion.