SS. Anthony and Rocco and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parishes Holy Name Society and Altar and Rosary Society, Dunmore held its Annual Combined Communion Breakfast on Sunday, March 1st at La Buona Vita. The day began with 8:30am Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church. Mass was celebrated by the Reverend David P. Cappelloni, Pastor.

Principal Speaker was Mr. Nick Carr. Toastmaster was Father Thomas Dzwonczyk. Mr. Alfredo Pisa offered remarks on behalf of both parish societies. Father Cappelloni offered the invocation, remarks and final blessing.