Next week, the U.S. House of Representatives will consider a bill that would protect women and girls’ opportunities in sports by requiring federally-funded female sports programs to be reserved for biological females.

Consistent with the Church’s clear teaching on the equality of men and women and the truth that we are created male and female, this bill would promote fairness and safety for women and girls by ensuring female athletes can compete on a safe and level playing field with other females.

Youth who experience gender identity discordance should be able to participate in sports, and any harassment against these young people is unequivocally wrong. By passing the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, Congress would not deny such youth the ability to play sports, but would simply be protecting women and girls and preserving their hard-won opportunities.

Join USCCB in asking your member of Congress to protect women and girls in sports today!

To learn more, read the USCCB’s letter on H.R. 734, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023.

Messages in your own words can be more effective. Please consider customizing the message to Congress with your own story.

