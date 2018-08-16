News/Press Releases

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

ADMINISTRATOR

Reverend Peter Tran, from Senior Priest, Christ the King Parish, Archbald, to Admin-istrator, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Wyalusing, effective August 20, 2018.

ASSISTANT PASTOR

Reverend Dominic Obour, from Priest in Residence, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Par-ish, Wyalusing, to Assistant Pastor, Christ the King Parish, Archbald, effective August 20, 2018.

LEAVE OF ABSENCE

Reverend Marek Wasilewski, from Assistant Pastor, Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Honesdale, to Leave of Absence, effective, July 25, 2018.

RETIREMENT FOR REASONS OF HEALTH

Reverend John J. Kulavich, from Chaplain, Mercy Center, Dallas, to retirement for reasons of health, effective July 31, 2018.