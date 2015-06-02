SCRANTON – Nearly 50 young adults spent part of their summer discerning God’s will in their life.

The Diocese of Scranton held its annual Quo Vadis retreat for young men in high school June 24-26 at Marywood University. For the first time ever this year, high school women were invited to participate in Fiat Days during the same period.

“It was an incredible program. The center of Fiat Days is trying to hear that call that we are given from our Lord,” Emily Frisbie of Saint Katharine Drexel Parish in Forest City, said. “I have seen these past three days the power of young people praying together and praying for each other.”

Participants in both the Quo Vadis and Fiat Days retreat had the opportunity to connect with priests and religious sisters, hear discernment stories and build new friendships with other students through sports, music, and small group discussions.

“I came in here worrying a lot about things. Taking this time to pray by myself and with other people, the power has alleviated the sense of worry,” Jayden Batoon of Saint John the Apostle Parish in East Stroudsburg, said. “Quo Vadis gave me a lot of insight from many different people of many different walks of life to help me sort out where I want to go.”

Defne Ramos, a parishioner of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Scranton, said the three-day retreat helped her grow closer to God.

“Nowadays there are not a lot of teenagers that like to go to church. Some do really bad stuff. But coming here and seeing so many other people that want to get closer to God and learn more things made me realize that I’m going on the right path, and I think those are the real people you should stay beside,” Ramos explained.

In all, 28 young men and 19 young women participated in this year’s programs.

“It was an amazing opportunity to have so many young Catholics in one space to share their faith together. We don’t get that opportunity enough,” Michael McIlvried of Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Parish in Dunmore, explained.

The young adults also got a chance to celebrate Mass with the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, and meet the Diocese of Scranton’s ten seminarians who are discerning the possibility of becoming a priest.

Raymond Full, a parishioner of Saint Matthew Parish in East Stroudsburg, has thought about the possibility of becoming a priest himself.

“I think there is something in me that is really attracted to that and I can’t explain it other than it is God-given, that he instilled that there and I think there is a certain beauty about it that is attractive to me and I’m very fond of,” he said.

The cost to attend the three-day camp was only $25 for students. Because of donations to the Diocesan Annual Appeal, the Vocations Office can put on these important events.

“I was very grateful to have so much time to do the Divine Office. It was really beautiful to take that time,” Marcellina Cavalier of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Brodheadsville, added.