SCRANTON – World Mission Sunday is quickly approaching. A Pontifical Mass in celebration of this important date will be held at the Cathedral of Saint Peter at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will be the principal celebrant and homilist. Father Brian J.T. Clarke, Diocesan Director of the Pontifical Mission Societies, will concelebrate.

CTV: Catholic Television will provide a live broadcast the Mass. The Mass will also be livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and across all Diocesan social media platforms.

In recognition of World Mission Month, Bishop Bambera provided the following message in the Oct. 13, 2022, edition of The Catholic Light:

Just a few days ago, I was privileged to spend time with my brother priests during our annual clergy convocation. This annual event brings together the priests of our diocese for days of prayer, continuing formation and fraternity. I treasure these days with them.

This year, as with other years, we introduced the 21 international priests who serve throughout our diocese. Many of them, you know well. As each priest approached the dais and spoke about himself, I was in awe of the beautiful diversity: a unique story, a different land, an openness to leave his home and serve in a foreign land for the sake of the people of God.

What a blessing! By God’s Providence – and flowing from the generosity of bishops and priests from seven countries – we are enriched by God’s grace through the Sacraments they celebrate and the Word of God that they proclaim. Through the generosity of these men who serve alongside of the faithful native sons of our Diocese, we continue to come face-to-face with Jesus, despite the fact that we have been confronted with a scarcity of priestly vocations for many years.

This year, World Mission Sunday falls at a time when its motto, “You shall be my witnesses” (Acts 1:18), is as crucial and relevant as ever. Just as so many men and women come from throughout the world to serve our needs, and just as so many throughout the world count on us to serve their needs, I implore you during this missionary month to take to heart that we are all in this together. Yes, for generations we have sent missionaries to preach the Gospel to continents beyond our shores. Now, in return, they come back to serve us in our need. In the collections and opportunities that will be set before you to support them in the weeks to come, I humbly ask you to be as generous as you are able.

We are indeed witnesses to the wonders of God’s acts of love and mercy. In this bicentennial year of the founding of the Society of the Propagation of the Faith by Blessed Pauline Jaricot, may the words of our Holy Father, Pope Francis, remind us of the mission that lies before us: “Albeit in poor health, [Pauline Jaricot] accepted God’s inspiration to establish a network of prayer and collection for missionaries, so that the faithful could actively participate in the mission ‘to the ends of the earth.’ We may be poor and from a world beyond our home, but we are called to serve and to be witnesses to the ends of the earth.”

Whether we are firmly missioned in the place of our birth, or sent miles away, I pray that each of us will faithfully embrace the mission to be the Lord’s witnesses to the ends of the earth.

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L.

Bishop of Scranton