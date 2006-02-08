DORRANCE TOWNSHIP – Approximately 100 golfers took to the fairways of Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club on July 10, 2026, for the annual Vocations Golf Classic – John Yourishen Memorial Tournament – enjoying a day of friendly competition while investing in the future priests of the Diocese of Scranton.

The tournament raises funds to support the education and formation of the Diocese’s seminarians, along with other vocation initiatives including Quo Vadis and Fiat Days and the newly established Saint Pius X Seminary in Scranton.

Just as importantly, the golf tournament gives supporters the opportunity to spend time with the seminarians, priests, and Diocesan staff.

“We are blessed in the Diocese of Scranton to have 16 seminarians right now. That is one of the highest numbers that we’ve had in years,” Father Ryan Glenn, Director of Vocations, said. “It is a reality that there is a significant financial cost.”

Father Alex Roche, Diocesan Secretary for Clergy Formation and Director of Seminarians, said the tournament benefits both those preparing for the priesthood and the faithful who make their formation possible.

“It’s good for them (seminarians) to see and meet the people who are supporting their education and formation,” Father Roche said. “But it’s also good for the supporters to meet the men that someday might be assigned to their parish.”

Many golfers return year after year because of that unique opportunity.

“I’ve been playing in this tournament for the last ten years,” Don Prescavage of Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Plains, said. “It is a big commitment to be a priest.

We just had one of our parishioners commit to becoming a seminarian, so the tournament means even more to me this year.”

Jordan McAndrew of Saint John Paul II Parish in Dunmore also said this year’s tournament carried special meaning as two of his friends prepare to enter the seminary.

“Everyone here is extremely excited about being able to support the Diocese and support the seminarians who are going to be part of our parishes within the next couple years,” McAndrew said. “There is a huge sense of community, a huge sense of involvement and a lot of pride in our Diocese today.”

For the seminarians in attendance, the golf tournament served as a visible reminder that vocations are nurtured by the entire Church.

“It’s wonderful to see so many people supporting vocations,” seminarian Matthew Kelly said. “This is a great time to connect with each other.”

“It means a lot to me. It’s good to see that there is a lot of support for us and to know that so many people around the Diocese are willing and able to support us,” seminarian Liam Barry added.

A complete listing of tournament sponsors will appear in the Aug. 20, 2026, edition of The Catholic Light.

To support vocations or the Saint Pius X Seminary, contact 570-207-2250 or email development@dioceseofscranton.org.