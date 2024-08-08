VATICAN CITY (CNS) – More than a week after the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, the Vatican joined people who complained that a segment of the show featuring drag performers offended Christians.

“The Holy See was saddened by certain scenes in the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Paris and can only join the voices that have been raised in recent days to deplore the offense caused to many Christians and believers of other religions,” said the statement published by the Vatican press office late Aug. 3.

The Vatican statement did not specifically identify the July 26 performance, which featured drag performers, including one wearing a crown, seated at a table in a scene that reminded many people of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting of the Last Supper.

“In a prestigious event where the whole world gathers around common values, there should be no allusions that ridicule the religious convictions of many people,” the Vatican statement said.

While insisting it was not questioning the freedom of expression of the event’s organizers, the Vatican said that freedom “finds its limit in respect for others.”

At a news conference July 28, organizers apologized.

Thomas Jolly, the French creative director of the opening ceremony, said at the news conference that he “did not intend to be subversive or to mock or shock,” saying the show included “ideas from the French Republic,” “inclusive ideas,” because in France “we’re allowed to love who we want, how we want.”

The Vatican statement came two days after Pope Francis spoke by telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. While the Vatican provided no details about their conversation, Erdogan’s office said he told the pope that the “immoral” Olympics opening ceremony had made a mockery of sacred values and called for a common stand to be taken against it, Reuters reported.