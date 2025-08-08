VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Even though what is happening in Gaza is shocking and prospects for peace in Ukraine seem more complicated than ever, Catholics must continue praying and hoping, said Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state.

“We are appalled by what is happening in Gaza despite the condemnation of the whole world,” the cardinal told reporters in Naples Aug. 25 after Israeli military strikes on a hospital in Gaza killed at least 20 people, including five journalists.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attack on the hospital, which should have been off limits in an armed conflict, was a “tragic mishap” that the Israeli military is investigating.

While in Naples for the opening of an Italian church conference focused on liturgy, the cardinal was asked about both Gaza and Ukraine.

“There is unanimity in condemning what is taking place” in Gaza, the cardinal said, referring both to the military strike on the hospital as well as the ongoing difficulty of providing humanitarian aid to Gaza’s civilian population.

“It makes no sense,” the cardinal said, according to Vatican News. “There seem to be no openings for a solution” even as the situation is “increasingly complicated and, from a humanitarian perspective, increasingly precarious, with all the consequences we are seeing day by day.”

As for Ukraine, Cardinal Parolin said that “on a theoretical level” there seem to be several potential paths to peace but “they must be put into practice,” and “clearly, a disposition of the heart is also required.”

The whole world needs to find reasons for hope, he said, which is precisely why Pope Francis chose hope as the theme for the Jubilee Year 2025.

“Today there are not many elements that help us to hope, especially at the international level,” but “we must not resign ourselves” and “must continue to work for peace and reconciliation.”