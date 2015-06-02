Online child exploitation threatens the safety and well-being of our young people and destroys families and communities. In recent years, these abuses have increased exponentially, in large part due to the Internet and mobile technology.

Catholics are sadly familiar with the grave consequences of a culture that fails to give adequate attention to the problem of child sexual abuse and exploitation, and we have a responsibility to act to ensure children and the vulnerable are safe.

Thankfully, members of both parties in Congress are putting forward various pieces of legislation that would address and help prevent the destructive effects of online child exploitation. Your voice is needed to urge Congress to use their authority to protect children and vulnerable people online.

Join USCCB in asking your member of Congress to protect children online today!

To learn more, read the USCCB’s letter outlining three moral principles Congress can use to protect children online.

Messages in your own words can be more effective. Please consider customizing the message to Congress with your own story.