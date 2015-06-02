October 4, 2020

WASHINGTON—Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, issued a statement today offering prayers for the health of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Archbishop Gomez’s statement follows:

“I am praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. May God grant them full healing and may He keep their family safe and healthy. Let us keep praying for all who are suffering because of the novel coronavirus, especially the sick and dying and their families, and all those who have lost loved ones. May God give them hope and comfort, and may He bring an end to this pandemic.”