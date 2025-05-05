WASHINGTON (OSV News) – President Donald Trump on May 1 signed an executive order creating a religious liberty commission during an interfaith event marking the National Day of Prayer in the White House Rose Garden.

Those named to the commission included Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York and Bishop Robert E. Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota.

The White House said the commission, which will advise its Faith Office and the Domestic Policy Council, is tasked with producing “a comprehensive report on the foundations of religious liberty in America, strategies to increase awareness of and celebrate America’s peaceful religious pluralism, current threats to religious liberty, and strategies to preserve and enhance protections for future generations,” and that some of its areas of focus include school choice and conscience protections.

In comments at the event, Trump sought to cast his administration as one defending “people of all faiths, their religious freedoms, at home and abroad.”

“They say, ‘Separation between church and state.’ … I said, ‘All right, let’s forget about that for one time,'” Trump said adding, “Is that a good thing or bad thing? I’m not sure.”

Some of the Trump administration’s policy positions have been criticized by faith leaders, perhaps most notably on immigration. In January, Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, said executive orders signed by Trump on issues including migration, the environment and the death penalty were “deeply troubling,” while praising another on gender policy.

Trump lamented the absence of Cardinal Dolan from the event. He is in Rome preparing for the conclave to elect a new pope later in May following the April 21 death of Pope Francis.

“He has really an excuse,” Trump said of the prelate. “Cardinal Dolan is in Rome, I just left Rome, it was a beautiful service,” Trump said in reference to his attendance at the late pontiff’s funeral April 26. “But he’s in Rome having to vote for the next pope.”

“I got extremely upset,” Trump added when he learned Cardinal Dolan would not be able to attend the event. “I said, ‘You can’t do that. This is much more important.’ Actually, he was actually torn, if you want to know the truth, which is pretty good, but he’s on the council too, and he’s a great guy and I’ve known him for a long time.”

In a post on X, Bishop Barron wrote, “I am grateful to President Trump for appointing me to serve on the Commission on Religious Liberty.”

“Freedom of religion in our country has been a central concern of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops for decades, and I see my task as bringing the perspective of Catholic social teaching to bear as the Commission endeavors to shape public policy in this matter,” he said. “In assuming this responsibility, I take as my model Fr. Theodore Hesburgh, the legendary president of the University of Notre Dame from 1952 to 1987. In the course of his career, Hesburgh served on sixteen separate presidential commissions over several decades in both Republican and Democrat administrations. I ask you to pray for me as I commence this important work.”

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was named as the commission’s chair and Dr. Ben Carson as its vice chair. Ryan Anderson, president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, the Rev. Franklin Graham, Pastor Paula White and television personality Dr. Phil McGraw are among its other members, according to Patrick’s office.

In his remarks, Trump credited White with helping him win over skeptical Christians during his first campaign.

“My old friends, they couldn’t believe that I got that kind of a number with (Christians) you understand,” Trump quipped.