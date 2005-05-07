VATICAN CITY (CNS) – True discipleship is not measured by the creeds Christians recite or the theology they know, but by how deeply they love, a cardinal said at a memorial Mass for Pope Francis.

“It is not the profession of faith, the theological knowledge or the sacramental practice that guarantees participation in the joy of God,” said Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, “but the qualitative and quantitative involvement in the human experience of the least of our brothers and sisters.”

Celebrating Mass in the basilica April 29 for the fourth day of the “novendiali” – nine days of mourning for Pope Francis marked with Masses – the cardinal said that Christ’s final judgment will not be based on knowledge or status, but on acts of mercy toward the hungry, the stranger, the sick and the imprisoned.

His message came as cardinals gathered in Rome said they are beginning to reflect on what qualities the next pope must embody. The cardinals are meeting daily in general congregation meetings ahead of the conclave, which is scheduled to begin May 7.

Concelebrating the Mass with Cardinal Gambetti were the cardinals who lead the three other papal basilicas in Rome: Cardinal Baldassare Reina, papal vicar of Rome and archpriest of the Basilica of St. John Lateran; Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, coadjutor archpriest of the Basilica of St. Mary Major; and U.S. Cardinal James M. Harvey, archpriest of St. Paul Outside the Walls.

Patrick Kelly, supreme knight of the Knights of Columbus, was seated in a front row.

Reflecting on the Gospel’s imagery of sheep and goats, Cardinal Gambetti explained that those who are welcomed into God’s kingdom are not those who sought independence and self-interest, but those who lived with gentleness, solidarity and compassion.

“At the personal and institutional level, we must ask ourselves: which of these two styles do we embody?” he said.

Pope Francis’ humanity, tenderness and commitment to peace touched believers and nonbelievers alike, the cardinal said. Quoting Edith Bruck, a Holocaust survivor, poet and friend of Pope Francis, Cardinal Gambetti said the late pope was “a man who loved, who wept, who invoked peace, who embraced and spread warmth wherever he went.”

True evangelization, the cardinal said, does not come through grand proclamations but through humble acts of solidarity that reveal God’s love in tangible ways.

“Who touches humanity touches God; who honors humanity honors God; who scorns humanity scorns God,” he said.

Recalling Pope Francis’ conviction that “all, all, all, are called to live in the church,” Cardinal Gambetti reflected the on the episode from the Acts of the Apostles in which St. Peter meets Cornelius.

In that account, St. Peter enters the gentile’s home despite Jewish custom forbidding him to do so, and, after preaching about Jesus, the Holy Spirit descends upon them both, and the apostle baptizes Cornelius.

The Gospel account is “an episode that, in an age that is globalized, secularized and thirsting for truth and love such as ours” reveals the first pope’s attitude toward evangelization, the cardinal said: “Openness to the human person without reservation, gratuitous concern for others, sharing and deepening experiences to help every man and woman give credit to life, to the grace of creation.”