On Friday, March 19, 2021, students from the Triboro Christian Academy came to Saint Francis of Assisi Free Clothing Store to drop off Blessing Bags.

During the month of February, students collected an array of items like hats, gloves, scarves, face masks, toothbrushes, toothpaste along with food (granola bars and instant oatmeal for example).

The donated items will be distributed to our brothers and sisters in need through our Free Clothing Store located at Saint Francis Commons, 504 Penn Avenue, Scranton.