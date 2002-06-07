John Frank from Holy Rosary Church Hazleton, chairperson of the VOICE of JOHN annual Christmas Card Event has announced this year’s competition, open to all students grades 9-12.

Artist for this year’s card prayerfully designed the cover. Linda Ross, a native of Scranton, and graduate of Marywood University majoring in art, was the recipient of the prestigious St Luke Award for artists. Linda now resides in East Stroudsburg and is a member of St Matthew’s Parish. She serves as artist for the VOICE of JOHN Ministry.

The Christmas Card, the second in “the Lamb of God Series”, is rich in symbolism, featuring the Christ Child in a wooden cradle, our Blessed Mother by His side, clearly depicting the love of a Mother and Child. The lamb, representing the lamb of God, looks out to the card holder, and the world, bringing them into the scene, so that all will share that same love.

The word above the scene reads “Blessed Is He Who Comes in The Name of the Lord” John 12:13. Maryann Lawhon, the VOICE of JOHN CEO, stated that she paused when she read these “Palm Sunday Words on the Christmas Card”, but further contemplated the depth of the artist in choosing these words.

Students are challenged to meditate on the Card and its profound message, and then to write the verse for inside the card. Deadline for entries is Tuesday 10/21 and should be sent to thevoiceofjohn1977@gmail.com or The VOICE of JOHN Ministry at 103 Johns Jog, Drums, PA 18222.

Winner will receive a prize of $250.

John Frank, who chairs this annual event, serves on the board of directors for the organization and is spokesperson for our Down Syndrome Education and Support program.