Blessed Sacrament Parish is celebrating ten years (established December 13 2009) and looking back at 125 years since Roman Catholics first organized in the town of Throop.

The Joseph C. Karolewicz Chapter of Blessed Sacrament Parish Holy Name celebrated by inviting parishioners 75 years and older, all altar servers and their parents/guardians, free as guest to their annual communion breakfast.

The focus additionally was a recognition of the permanent diaconate with short talks by two deacons with ties to the history of Blessed Sacrament Parish. Deacon John Musyt of Blessed Sacrament and Holy Cross Parishes in Throop and Olyphant, and Deacon Matt Lorent of the Parish of B.V.M./Queen of Peace-St.Veronica, Hawley and Lake Wallenpaupack Area addressed the gathering, and Nicholas Rocco who is on the path to becoming a deacon, and who also has ties to the parish, were recognized.