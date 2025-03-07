ASHLEY – The highly-anticipated Lenten food sale at Saint Leo Parish is back, marking a 35-year tradition of offering delicious meatless meals every Friday through April 11.

Sponsored by the Holy Name Society, the food sale provides a perfect opportunity for the community to come together while enjoying a variety of flavorful dishes.

“We love to come in here and support them every year,” Theresa Shypulefski of Warrior Run said. “It is good stuff. The guys are great. Everybody is friendly here and we like coming and giving ourselves an easy lunch. The Manhattan clam chowder is awesome.”

In addition to Manhattan clam chowder, the parish also offers haluski, pierogi, mushroom soup, tuna hoagies and potato pancakes.

“All the food is homemade. That is what makes it popular,” volunteer Frank Aukstakalnis said. “The potato pancakes are a big draw. The size of our pancakes are bigger and they have more flavor.”

Each Friday, the Lenten food sale takes place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Volunteer Kevin Hooper said some of the items sell out quickly.

“We go through about 1500 potato pancakes each week and 15 gallons of soup and probably another 15 gallons of halushki, maybe more,” Hooper explained.

While serving as an important fundraiser for the parish, the Lenten food sale also brings parishioners closer together and creates community spirit.

“Everybody looks forward to it,” volunteer John Boyle explained. “We have a good time doing it. It’s not like work; it is more like fun.”

“A good friend of mine asked if I could help out about 18 years ago and I’ve been helping out ever since,” Bob Hess added.

Whether picking up a meal for themselves, family or a group, many customers return weekly to enjoy this flavorful and meaningful tradition.

“I’ve been coming here for many years. The food is absolutely terrific, better than I could make,” Lisa Brand of Forty Fort said.

“They have a simple menu. They have the same menu each year but what they make is very good,” Mary Anne Malone added. “It is like a well-oiled machine.”

For those wishing to avoid the line, advance orders are highly encouraged. Orders can be placed by calling (570) 266-8835 or by emailing Lenten.food.sales@gmail.com.