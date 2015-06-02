SCRANTON – During the COVID-19 pandemic, the role of Catholic communications was extremely important. Many people have relied on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton for Daily and weekend Masses.

On the weekend of May 15 & 16, 2021, the Diocese of Scranton will hold its special collection in support of the Catholic Communication Campaign. This campaign connects people with Christ and builds Catholic communities in the United States and developing countries using the internet, television, radio and print media.

The Catholic Communication Campaign helps people tell their stories of God’s transformative mercy. By supporting the campaign, you participate in bringing these important stories to life!

Half of the money collected remains in the Diocese of Scranton to fund local communication efforts, including the Daily Mass broadcasts and other local programming and specials on CTV: Catholic Television as well as the publication of The Catholic Light. Your support helps spread the Gospel message.

We thank you for your generosity toward the Catholic Communication Campaign!