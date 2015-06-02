WILKES-BARRE, PA (November 5, 2019) — Frank and Sandra Orlando, Sugarloaf, and Father Richard Cirba, pastor of Saint Robert Bellarmine, Wilkes-Barre, and Exaltation of the Holy Cross, Hanover Township, have agreed to serve as the regional lay and clergy chairs for the 2019 Diocesan Annual Appeal in Luzerne County.

Mr. and Mrs. Orlando are parishioners of Saint John Bosco Parish, Conyngham, where they serve as Eucharistic Ministers.

“We strongly support the Diocesan Appeal because we know that the funds will bring financial support to the ministries of our Diocese. The need for support continues to grow, especially among our poor,” Mr. Orlando said.

The Diocese established the Appeal in 1987 to support vital religious and social service ministries which now include: Catholic Social Services; Catholic schools; clergy education and care; parish life, social justice and faith formation programs; and Catholic media and communications. The goal of this year’s Appeal is $5 million.

“Our son attended Holy Trinity School in Hazleton. We see the benefits in how he is progressing through life,” Mrs. Orlando said. “We absolutely need to help of the Appeal to continue Catholic education in northeastern Pennsylvania!”

More than 4,500 students are receiving a quality, faith-based education in our 20 Catholic schools. Catholic education is at the center of our commitment to pass on the faith to our children and is supported by the Appeal.

Feeding the hungry and providing clothing and shelter to the poor are at the heart of the mission of the Diocese of Scranton. Gifts to the Appeal help Catholic Social Services help more than 300,000 people each year.

Father Cirba added, “As a priest, I benefited from the Appeal in my vocation and our parishioners benefited. The Appeal supports so many ministries. It enables us to care for our retired and infirmed priests. It assists in educating our youth in the faith and serving the poor and needy through Catholic Social Services.”

For more information on all of the Diocesan programs supported by the Annual Appeal, to view the Annual Appeal video in English and Spanish or to make a donation online, visit www.annualappeal.org. Gifts may also be made by calling the Diocesan Development Office at (570) 207-2250 or by sending a donation to: Diocesan Annual Appeal, 300 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA, 18503-1279.