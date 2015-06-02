SCRANTON – Dozens of students from area parishes learned the importance of giving back to their community this holiday season by participating in an annual event at Saint Francis Kitchen that helps spread the holiday spirit.

On Dec. 14, the teens came together to pack 200 shoeboxes filled with essential toiletries, offering help and support to our brothers and sisters who might be homeless or struggling financially.

“I love how God has given us the ability to love and just be able to come together and do something like this for those less fortunate,” Brooke Landis, a high school student who attends Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Brodheadsville, said.

The students filled each shoebox with items that many of us take for granted – shampoo, deodorant, soap, toothpaste, and other basic hygiene products.

“We all pass the boxes down and put one or two of each item in the box,” Demarco Ceccacci, a middle school student who attends Mass at Saint Catherine of Siena Parish in Moscow, explained.

The boxes, carefully packed by the students and then wrapped, will be distributed on Christmas Day at Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen. The kitchen serves hundreds of meals each week, and on Christmas, it’s particularly important to make sure everyone feels seen, valued, and loved.

“I hope they feel that people care about them and know that they’re not alone,” Alec Weinberger, a student from Wyoming Seminary, stated.

For many of the students involved, the project was a powerful reminder of the difference a small act of kindness can make. As they packed the boxes, they were reminded that the true meaning of the Christmas season lies not in the presents they receive, but in the love they give.

“The Kitchen really appreciates their motivation to come and help those who are less fortunate,” Paola Giangiacomo, Saint Francis Kitchen Board Member, said.