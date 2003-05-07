Students in the Children’s Faith Formation Program at the Church of Saint Patrick in Milford recently enacted the Passion and Death of Jesus in a presentation featuring narration, song and prayers led by Father Joseph Manarchuck, Pastor. The presentation, entitled “Living Stations”, was directed by catechist Laurie Barcia, assisted by Christine Sell, also a catechist in the Children’s Faith Formation Program.

Participants included: Tessa Marotta, Sofia Rizzo, Roger Lake, Kaitlin Murphy, PJ Barcia, Adele Kahmar, Emersyn Delrio, Angelina Giovane, Cassidy Lentoni and Jeremy Gesualdo. Narrators were: Angelica Barcia and Clare Barcia.

Mrs. Michele Baron designed the costumes for the presentation, with lighting provided by Kevin Riker of Riker Services, assisted by catechist Charles Kratochwill. Micah Sweeney, known for his popular radio dramas, was production consultant. Accompanying music was provided by the Music Ministry under the direction of Rich Gherardi.