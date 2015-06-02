STROUDSBURG – The Catholic Charismatic Renewal of the Diocese of Scranton, in partnership with Saint Luke Parish, is holding a series of informative seminars this Lent to help the faithful deepen their connection to the Lord.

The ‘Life in the Spirit’ seminars began on Tuesday, Feb. 20 and will continue each week until Tuesday, March 19.

The ‘Life in the Spirit’ seminars are designed to be the beginning, only the first step in a new way of life – living a life open to the Holy Spirit’s active participation!

People need to continue to grow and develop in this new life, to come together with others who are living this same way, to receive support, and community.

The Catholic Charismatic Renewal has prayer groups in various places within the Diocese of Scranton where people are living this life in the Spirit together and all are welcome.

Those attending the ‘Life in the Spirit’ seminar on Feb. 27 received a lesson on Salvation: Jesus is the way!

Next week, March 12, will be a special time of prayer for the attendees to have a deeper and more personal relationship with Jesus Christ as their very own Lord and Savior and a new infilling with the Holy Spirit.

On the final Tuesday, March 19, the seminar will be focused on spiritual growth and transformation in Christ.

All people are welcome to attend the ‘Life in the Spirit’ seminars which begin with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and a 7:00 p.m. program.

Saint Luke Parish is located at 818 Main Street in Stroudsburg.