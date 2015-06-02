Stop the Senate from eliminating Pro-Life protections and harming women and religious freedom!

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote soon on a resolution that could impose abortion-on-demand nationwide without any limits, require taxpayer funding of abortion, put women’s opportunities and spaces at risk of being opened to men (such as in sports, locker rooms, prisons, and shelters), and undermine the religious freedom of people and organizations of faith to carry out their important missions – potentially even requiring Catholic hospitals and health workers to perform abortions and gender procedures on children. On top of these harms, the Senate’s process for this proposal – which attempts to declare that the misnamed “Equal Rights Amendment” (ERA) is a ratified part of the U.S. Constitution – is unconstitutional. Catholic teaching speaks very clearly and strongly about the equality of men and women, but the far-reaching consequences of the ERA would cause serious harm to women, preborn life, and the common good.

Please contact your U.S. Senators now and tell them to oppose the resolution to unconstitutionally revive the misnamed “Equal Rights Amendment.” More information from the USCCB on the ERA can be found here.



Please note that some congressional offices may have word limits requiring you to make changes to the sample message provided here. In addition, messages in your own words can be more effective. Please consider customizing with your own story.