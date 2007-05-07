SCRANTON – On May 8, 2025, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, released the following statement on the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, as the new Pope, who has chosen the papal name Leo XIV:

“Today is a day of great joy and thanksgiving in the life of the Church as we welcome a new Successor to the See of Saint Peter. I invite all the faithful of the Diocese of Scranton to join me in fervently praying for our new Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, who has been chosen today by the College of Cardinals as the 267th Pope.

“While the election of Pope Leo XIV is historic as the first North American to be elected Pope, his vast missionary experience of walking among the poor and serving those on the margins with humility, will serve him well as he echoes Christ’s call of going forth and making disciples of all nations to all people.

“With this selection, I believe the Cardinals have recognized the vibrancy, faithfulness, and strength of the Church in the United States. For generations, American Catholics have sought to embrace the Gospel with compassion – and having a shepherd chosen from among us is both humbling and affirming. It also speaks to the goodness that has grown in the church of North America – a goodness bearing fruit in service and evangelization.

“We entrust Pope Leo XIV to the care of the Holy Spirit. May his heart be open to divine guidance, and may he be filled with strength, wisdom, courage, insight, and compassion for the great responsibility that lies before him.

“This is a beautiful moment for our Church to show its unity. Let us remain united in prayer – and especially hope – in the weeks and months ahead as the 2025 Jubilee Year continues.”