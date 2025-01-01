SCRANTON (Jan. 31, 2025) – Jean-Pierre Garry Pilon, formerly a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, has been dismissed from the clerical state at the conclusion of a disciplinary process authorized by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Holy See.

Mr. Pilon’ s involuntary dismissal from the clerical state was imposed after having been found guilty under canon law of solicitation of sexual behavior of an adult during the celebration of the Sacrament of Confession. As a result of his dismissal, Mr. Pilon will never again exercise priestly ministry in any capacity. He may no longer celebrate Mass, hear confessions, or administer any of the Church’s sacraments.

In August 2021, the Diocese of Scranton became aware of an accusation made against Mr. Pilon from officials in the Diocese of Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, that then-Father Pilon had been accused of soliciting sexual behavior with another adult within the celebration of the sacrament of Confession, which is among the gravest crimes in the canon law of the Catholic Church. Following the reception of the accusation, the Diocese of Scranton revoked Mr. Pilon’ s faculties and prohibited him from the exercise of priestly ministry.

Officials from the Diocese of Scranton then investigated the accusation in cooperation with the Diocese of Peterborough and, finding the accusation credible, transmitted its findings to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican, as required by canon law. In response to the investigation, the same Dicastery authorized the Diocese of Scranton to adjudicate the accusation against Mr. Pilon using trial processes found in canon law.

Throughout the proceedings, Mr. Pilon was represented by a canon lawyer of his choosing and his right to defense was upheld. At the conclusion of the adjudication, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith authorized the Diocese of Scranton to impose the penalty of Dismissal from the Clerical State on Mr. Pilon, the most severe penalty that can be imposed on a cleric.

Jean-Pierre Garry Pilon is a Canadian citizen and has neither exercised priestly ministry, nor lived in the Diocese of Scranton. He was ordained a priest on June 29, 2002, and was incardinated into the Diocese of Scranton by the late Most Reverend James C. Timlin for membership in The Priestly Society of Saint John, a religious institute that was suppressed in 2004. Since his ordination, Mr. Pilon has only exercised ministry in various apostolates in different dioceses. Most recently, Mr. Pilon exercised priestly ministry in the Diocese of Peterborough, Ontario, Canada. During his time of priestly ministry, he has used several alias’, including Brother Anthony Lawrence.

Mr. Pilon now lives privately in Ontario, Canada, and is prohibited from exercising priestly ministry or representing the Diocese of Scranton or the Diocese of Peterborough in any capacity.