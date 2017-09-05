On Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022, the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, released the following statement on the School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas:

“My heart aches for all of those impacted by today’s senseless school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, especially the young, innocent victims, as well as their parents, families and the entire community. The only way to describe what manifested itself today at Robb Elementary School is unspeakable evil.

“There are far too many families in our nation who have sent their children off to school in the morning yet they never return home in the afternoon.

“I ask all people in the Diocese of Scranton to join me in prayer as we mourn the victims of this terrible tragedy. I ask that we pray also for the wisdom and courage to discover ways to end such senseless violence that has enveloped our land. May the love of Jesus comfort all those who are suffering and in pain.”