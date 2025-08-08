In response to the deadly shooting at a Catholic School in Minneapolis on Aug. 27, 2025, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, released the following statement:

“I was heartbroken and horrified to hear about the tragic shooting that took place Wednesday morning during Mass at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis. I ask all people of faith to pray for those who are suffering and for the healing of this deeply wounded community.

“The fact that such a violent act could happen in the middle of Mass is almost unimaginable. It is so profoundly distressing to know that such violence could erupt in a place meant for prayer and peace.

 “As we pray for the victims, their families, the parish community, the first responders, and everyone now carrying the weight of sorrow and fear – we ask our Blessed Mother Mary – whose Annunciation gave hope to the world – to intercede for all of those whose lives have been impacted by this horrible tragedy.”

Mourners attend a vigil at Lynnhurst Park in Minneapolis Aug. 27, 2025, following a shooting earlier in the day at Annunciation Church. A shooter opened fire with a rifle through the windows of the school’s church and struck children attending Mass during the first week of school, killing two and wounding 17 people in an act of violence the police chief called “absolutely incomprehensible.” (OSV News photo/Tim Evans, Reuters)