In response to the deadly shooting at a Catholic School in Minneapolis on Aug. 27, 2025, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, released the following statement:

“I was heartbroken and horrified to hear about the tragic shooting that took place Wednesday morning during Mass at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis. I ask all people of faith to pray for those who are suffering and for the healing of this deeply wounded community.

“The fact that such a violent act could happen in the middle of Mass is almost unimaginable. It is so profoundly distressing to know that such violence could erupt in a place meant for prayer and peace.

“As we pray for the victims, their families, the parish community, the first responders, and everyone now carrying the weight of sorrow and fear – we ask our Blessed Mother Mary – whose Annunciation gave hope to the world – to intercede for all of those whose lives have been impacted by this horrible tragedy.”