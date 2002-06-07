The Knights of Columbus #8613 Our Lady of Fatima Council graciously donated a $1,000 check to The Voice of John Ministry. All donations help the Voice of John continue to promote and educate the community about the value and dignity of all human life at all stages of development. The VOJ is in the process of producing its own curriculum which will further its mission to educate on life issues like abortion and its alternatives, euthanasia, unplanned pregnancy, living with disabilities, receiving negative prenatal diagnoses, caring for and respecting the elderly, and dying with dignity.

The ministry continues to speak at schools, churches, and community events and is running a bus trip to Harrisburg in September for the PA March for Life.

If anyone would like more information on The Voice of John’s Ministry, how to schedule a speaker, to go to the march and/or to donate please contact

MaryAnn Lawhon at 570-788-JOHN. Check out the website as well: www.thevoiceofjohn2.org