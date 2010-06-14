The St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre will be kicking off its annual “Sponsor For A Day” campaign on June 1.

For $125, one can sponsor the day’s meal at St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen and help provide meals to those in need. The sponsorship can be from oneself, a family, in memory of a loved one, or on behalf of a business. Sponsors are recognized each day on the “Sponsor For The Day” draw-board in the Kitchen as well as on the Kitchen’s Facebook page. Past sponsors will be receiving letters asking for renewals during the week of June 1-7. New sponsors may call (570) 829-7796 for more information.

To follow St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/stvincentkitchen