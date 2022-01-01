HARRISBURG – A best-selling author and movie producer will be one of the main speakers at the second annual Pennsylvania March for Life next week at the State Capitol.

Thousands of people are once again preparing to descend on Harrisburg on Monday, Sept. 19, to continue the fight for life and to advocate for pro-life policies.

Ann McElhinney, New York Times best-selling author and the director/producer of the movie, ‘Gosnell, the Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer,’ will serve as one of the headliners. She will address the crowd at an 11 a.m. rally, which will be held directly before marchers take to the streets.

Powerful testimonies from Dr. Monique Ruberu, pro-life OBGYN and speaker, and Kathy Barnette, author, veteran and spokesperson for 1776 Action, are also expected.

The 2022 Pennsylvania March for Life is an incredible opportunity for pro-life Pennsylvanians to come together to be a voice for the voiceless at the state legislature.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will attend the 2022 Pennsylvania March for Life. Several buses traveling from parishes and pro-life community groups within the territory of the Diocese of Scranton will join him.

Bishop Bambera will also join other bishops from throughout Pennsylvania in celebrating Mass directly following the March for Life at 1:30 p.m. at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral (212 State Street, Harrisburg). The principal celebrant for the Mass will be Archbishop Nelson J. Perez of Philadelphia.

The second annual PA March for Life was specifically planned for Sept. 19 because it is the first day when both the Pennsylvania House and Senate will be back in session in Harrisburg.

After we have seen a wave of exciting pro-life legislation across the states, now is a great time to continue the momentum and show our state lawmakers support for protecting the sanctity of life in Pennsylvania.

The 2022 Pennsylvania March for Life comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled June 24 that there is no constitutional right to abortion.

The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was a challenge to a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks. With a 6-3 majority, the court upheld the law, but the high court also voted 5-4 to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and 1992’s Casey v. Planned Parenthood ruling, which affirmed Roe.

The court’s reversal of Roe now puts abortion policy decisions in the hands of the states.

All are welcome to attend the Pennsylvania March for Life and no advanced registration is required.

The 11 a.m. rally will take place on the front steps of the State Capitol Building. The address is 501 N. 3rd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120. The front steps are on the corner of 3rd Street and State Street.

The March route will encircle the Capitol Complex, covering N. 3rd Street, North St., Commonwealth Avenue and Walnut Street. The length of the March route is approximately one mile.

For anyone planning to arrive early, there will also be Morning Mass at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral at 9:30 a.m. At 10 a.m., there will be prayer and a praise pre-rally on the main stage.

The Diocese of Scranton is sponsoring a bus trip that will depart from Scranton and will make a pick-up in Wilkes-Barre. Seating is limited and filling fast. To inquire about whether space is still available, please email/call Shannon Kowalski, Diocesan Director of Service and Mission, at SKowalski@dioceseofscranton.org or (570) 207-2213, x1155.

Other buses will be heading to the Pennsylvania March for Life from the Hazleton, Dallas, Pocono Pines and Towanda areas.

For more information on the 2022 Pennsylvania March for Life, visit marchforlife.org/Pennsylvania.