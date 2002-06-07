HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania March for Life is now just days away and several of the speakers who are expected to take the stage on Monday, Sept. 22 have been announced.

Among those expected to speak are the Most Reverend Nelson Perez, Archbishop of Philadelphia; Ryan Bomberger, founder, Radiance Foundation; Michael Geer, president, Pennsylvania Family Institute; Jennie Bradley Lichter, president, March for Life; Sarah Bowen, founding president, Pennsylvania Pregnancy Wellness Collaborative; Dr. Robby Waller, emergency medicine physician; along with numerous Pennsylvania lawmakers.

The events associated with the 2025 Pennsylvania March for Life will begin on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 12:15 p.m. as Saint Patrick Cathedral, 212 State Street, Harrisburg, will begin Eucharistic Adoration directly following their regular Mass. The Adoration will conclude with a Mass for Life on the day of the rally at 9:00 a.m., at which time a morning Mass for Life will be held.

At 10:00 a.m., pre-rally praise and worship will take place outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol.

The rally with speakers with all of the announced speakers will begin at 11:00 a.m., and the Pennsylvania March for Life itself will begin at noon.

Following the march, another Mass for Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Saint Patrick Cathedral.

Individuals planning to travel to the Pennsylvania March for Life are also encouraged to advocate for the unborn with their individual legislators while in Harrisburg.

Interested individuals can contact their legislator prior to the March for Life and set up a time to meet with them before or after the rally or can stop by their member’s office and leave a message for them with their staff.